Thiruvananthapuram: Mayor Arya took to Facebook to announce her wedding date.

Requesting those who might have been missed to be invited to consider the post as an invite, she asked all to join with their family for the wedding. She said, the couple has invited most people in person.

Arya has clarified that the couple would not accept any gift. Balussery MLA Sachin Dev too has posted a similar invite on his FB page.

"Those who wish to give gifts may instead contribute to the Corporation’s old age homes, facilities for the destitute or towards the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund," she added.

Mayor Arya Rajendran’s post on Facebook originally in Malayalam, read …

Dear all,

We are getting married on September 4, 2022, at 11 am, at AKG Hall Thiruvananthapuram.

We have tried to invite most people in person. In case we have missed inviting anyone, please consider this post as an invite and join us for the wedding with your family.

We are not taking any kind of gift for the wedding. Please consider this a request.

If anyone wishes to give such gifts as tokens of love, we wish you contribute the same to the Corporation old-age homes, homes for the destitute or towards the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. Kindly bless the wedding function with your presence.

Greetings,

Arya, Sachin