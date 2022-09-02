Reckless tree felling kills protected birds in Kerala; Forest, PWD depts step in

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 02, 2022 02:53 PM IST Updated: September 02, 2022 03:21 PM IST
All kinds of cormorants, known as ‘neerkkakka’ in Malayalam, are protected species and any harmful act against the birds are punishable offence.

The Kerala Forest Department has registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act over the incident in which several birds were killed when trees were cut for the development of a national highway at VK Padi near Edavanna in Malappuram district on Wednesday.

The Public Works Department has also stepped in, with Minister P A Mohammed Riyas seeking a report from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The incident came to light after TV channels on Thursday aired a video showing many birds falling to death as a huge tree in which they were dwelling was cut down using a JCB. The JCB and its driver, the man who cut the tree, and the contractor who was awarded the work were taken into custody.

RELATED ARTICLES

Forest officials visited the spot and recorded the statement of the local people. Nilambur North Divisional Forest Officer said further probe would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those responsible for the act.

Many birds, mainly cormorants belonging to Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed, reports said. All kinds of cormorants, known as ‘neerkkakka’ in Malayalam, are protected species and any harmful act against the birds are punishable offence. Describing the incident as a cruel act, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said this was done without the permission of his department and flouting clear instructions from the department.

Forest department officers on Friday inspect the spot where reckless tree felling caused death f many birds belonging protected species near Edavanna, Malappuram. Photo: Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department/Facebook

The minister said the forest department has strictly instructed that trees with birds and nests should not be cut until they are gone.

Public Works Minister Riyas has sought an explanation from the NHAI as the road work is carried out by the central agency. The minister demanded that necessary action be taken against the contractor responsible for the incident.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout