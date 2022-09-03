Case against engineers, contractors if roads damaged within six months of work

Thiruvananthapuram: Cases will be filed against engineers and contractors if the roads under the Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) are damaged within six months of construction. The PWD has issued a circular in this regard based on a recent order of the Kerala High Court.



According to the circular, a first information report (FIR) could be filed and a Vigilance probe launched if roads suffer damage and potholes appear within a period of six months after the work completion certificate is issued.

This inquiry has to be completed in six months and report submitted before the court.

However, no case will be filed in case the District Collector concerned gives a report that the road was damaged due to some natural disaster.



Apart from new constructions, works related to road repairs also are covered under the state government’s circular. It was on July 19 this year that Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court had issued the order to register the Vigilance case.

The court had then observed that utilization of funds was the main problem related to roads in Kerala, rather than their availability.