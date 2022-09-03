Heavy isolated rainfall likely in Kerala till Sept 6

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2022 10:15 AM IST
Students board private bus en route to their respective schools in Kochi. Photo: Josekutty Panackal

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy isolated rain accompanied by lightning in the State till September 6. This has been attributed to the existence of a cyclonic storm near Lakshadweep and the Southeast Arabian sea.

Isolated rains will likely lash several parts of the state on September 5 and 6.

A yellow alert was issued in Idukki, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Malappuram districts on Saturday, and Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Sunday. These districts will likely receive heavy rainfall measuring 64.5 cm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

The authorities asked fishers not to venture into the sea today as the IMD has forecast inclement weather and winds blowing with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph, and up to 60 kmph on certain occasions, along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts

