Auto driver held for raping woman passenger after diverting trip in Malappuram

An auto driver was arrested in Kerala’s Malappuram district for raping a woman passenger after taking her to a forest area. Babu (41) alias Thorappa Jalish Babu, an auto driver at Maruta Ayyappan Potti, was arrested based on the complaint from the survivor.

The crime happened last Thursday around 7.30 pm. The young woman had hired Babu’s auto from Vazhikkadavu to go home after work.

Babu diverted the auto and took it to the forest area at Mamankara Irulkunnu and raped the woman.

The suspect was arrested after a special investigation team was formed on the instructions of Malappuram District Police Chief. Babu was produced before a local court in Nilambur court and remanded.