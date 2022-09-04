Auto driver held for raping woman passenger after diverting trip in Malappuram

Our Correspondent
Published: September 04, 2022 12:35 PM IST Updated: September 04, 2022 12:56 PM IST
Babu (41) alias Thorappa Jalish Babu. Photo: Manorama

An auto driver was arrested in Kerala’s Malappuram district for raping a woman passenger after taking her to a forest area. Babu (41) alias Thorappa Jalish Babu, an auto driver at Maruta Ayyappan Potti, was arrested based on the complaint from the survivor.

The crime happened last Thursday around 7.30 pm. The young woman had hired Babu’s auto from Vazhikkadavu to go home after work.

Babu diverted the auto and took it to the forest area at Mamankara Irulkunnu and raped the woman.

RELATED ARTICLES

The suspect was arrested after a special investigation team was formed on the instructions of Malappuram District Police Chief. Babu was produced before a local court in Nilambur court and remanded.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout