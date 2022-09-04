Comrades Sachin Dev, Arya Rajendran tie the knot

Thiruvananthapuram: Balussery legislator Sachin Dev and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran tied the knot on Sunday.

The wedding was held in a simple ceremony at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas, and CPM State Secretary MV Govindan were among the many dignitaries who attended the function.

The newlyweds had requested guests not to bring any gift but donate the money saved to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund or old-age homes.

Sachin is the youngest legislator in the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, whereas Arya is the youngest Mayor in the country.

Sachin, a native of Nellikode in Kozhikode, is also the all-India joint secretary of the Students Federation of India, the CPM's youth wing, and the party's Kozhikode district committee member.

Arya became the mayor at 21 when she was still a student at All Saints College in Thiruvananthapuram. She is also the state committee member of the SFI and the area committee member of the CPM.