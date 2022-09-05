Pregnant woman kills self at husband's home, relatives allege she was tortured

Our Correspondent
Published: September 05, 2022 02:58 PM IST
Amala during her wedding. Photo: Manorama Online.

Kochi: A pregnant woman hung herself to death at her husband's home at Paravoor here on Monday.

The young woman, Amala, is a native of Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram, and her relatives alleged that she was tortured by her in-laws.

Apparently, her parents in-law had barred Amala from speaking to her family even over phone. They did not inform her relatives that Amala was pregnant.

She got married on August 24, 2020. The relatives say that in two years, she was allowed to go home only twice. Paravoor police have begun probe into the same.

