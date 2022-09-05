Fishing boat capsizes in Thiruvananthapuram; 2 dead, 8 missing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Representational image.

Thiruvananthapuram: Two fishermen died after strong winds overturned their boat in Perumathura-Muthalapozhi on Monday. The deceased are Shanavas and Nizam.

As per preliminary reports, around 25 people were there on the boat. Of them, eight are still missing. Coastal police and other fisherfolk have launched a search.

They had ventured from Varkala for fishing when strong winds capsized their boat. The injured persons were admitted to Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.

Meanwhile, residents protested against the police alleging delay in launching the rescue operation.

Red alert in 4 districts tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts for tomorrow and an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts.

The weatherman has also issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, indicating heavy rains on September 7, a day before the Onam festival in the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm.

(With PTI inputs)

