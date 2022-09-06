Man who killed leopard in self-defence lauded a hero

Adimali: Villagers of Mankulam, Idukki, are heaping praise and showering gifts like golden shawls, chains, and note garlands on their new-found hero Gopalan, a tribal farmer who hacked a fully-grown leopard to death in self-defence.

The residents have even started addressing him as ‘Puligopalan’ affectionately (Puli is tiger in Malayalam).

There is a rush of visitors to the Adimali Taluk hospital, where the Chikanamkudi native is undergoing treatment. Many came with presents and small financial assistance for Gopalan, who rose to fame after he killed the big cat in the early hours on last Saturday.

The forest department has allotted Rs 5,000 as an initial aid towards Gopalan's treatment expenses. “The government will bear Gopalan's hospital and transportation expenses, including any additional costs incurred,” Mankulam DFO Jayachandran Gopalan said.

KIFA award

Farmer’s organisation KIFA (Kerala Independent Farmers' Association) has accorded its Jim Corbett Award in recognition of his bravery. The organisation's representatives visited Gopalan at the hospital and handed over the cash prize of Rs 10,001. They said a testimonial and citation would be presented to him at a public function at Mankulam.

The legal cell of KIFA also assured free service to Gopalan. The ‘Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh’ had too announced the ‘Karshaka Vir Sree’ award to the tribal farmer.

Gopalan recovering

The wounds Gopalan suffered in the attack have started to heal, Dr Finix Baby said. Though he experienced body pain and fever last day, his health condition is coming back to normal. Gopalan was also administered with the rabies vaccine.

“I hacked the leopard with a machete when it seemed like I would lose my life. Never thought the big cat would die. The Forest officials behaved well with me,” Gopalan said.