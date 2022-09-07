Row over Calicut varsity plan to confer DLitt on Kanthapuram, Vellappally

Malappuram: A controversy erupted on Wednesday over Calicut University's suggestion to confer DLitt on Sunny Jam Iyayathu Ulema National General Secretary Kanthapuram Abubacker Musaliyar and SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Their names were proposed to the university syndicate by E Abdurahiman. Talking to MMTV, he said he moved the proposal with their names as they are the most suited persons to receive the honour.

Universities confer honourary DLitt, short for Doctor of Letters, on eminent personalities for their life-long contribution in their chose fields.

Abdurahiman said he suggested their names considering their contribution to education and social fields. However, some of the syndicate members objected to the move.

It is learnt that Abdurahiman proposed the names with the full approval of vice-chancellor M K Jararaj.

However, the university clarified that no official discussion took place in the syndicate on the day.

Abdurahiman said that the sub-committee entrusted to propose names for DLitt has not put forth any names for the past two years. This is why he proposed the names.

But some members pointed out there was no justification for awarding these two based on their contribution to the respective communities.

Now the syndicate had appointed a sub-committee, comprising Dr Vijayaraghavan, Dr Rasheed Ahmad, and Dr Vinod Kumar to decide whether to confer DLitt on them.