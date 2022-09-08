Wayward financial deals behind Kollam abduction case, one more nabbed

Kollam: One more person has been nabbed in connection with the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old boy near Kottiyam in Kerala's Kollam district.

He has been identified as Saif (37), a native of Thazhuthala and a physiotherapist. He is the neighbour of the boy's mother Sheeja.

According to Manorama News, Saif hired a gang to recover the money that Sheeja had borrowed from his mother Shailabivi.

It is reported that he paid them Rs 1 lakh for their 'services'. The boy is Ashik, son of Manzil Azad and Sheeja from Kannanallur in Kollam.

The gang that reached in two cars to Sheeja's house sedated the boy using chloroform while his parents were away.

Though the boy's sister and a neighbour put up a fight to prevent the gang from kidnapping the boy, they were knocked down.

The gang had planned to take the boy to Marthandam in Tamil Nadu before asking the boy for a ransom.

Fortunately, in a quick and coordinated move by the police teams from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts, the gang was stopped at Parassala.

Police rescued the boy just 100 metres away from the Tamil Nadu border.

Biju, a native of Kanyakumari's Kattathurai - part of the six-member gang, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The police had interrogated the boy's mother as well.