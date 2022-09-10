Two women die after auto, tanker lorry collide in Angamaly

Kochi: Two women were killed after an autorickshaw collided with a tanker lorry in front of the old municipal corporation office in Angamaly on Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 6.15 am. The deceased are Thresyamma (69), of Perumbavoor, and Beena (49), of Thodaparampu. The duo were staff of a garment shop in Angamaly.

Both of them were on their way to work when the auto they were travelling in rammed the tanker lorry.

On the impact of the collision, both Thresyamma and Beena were thrown off the auto and onto the road. A few pedestrians were also injured in the incident.

Autorickshaw driver Lalu (53), of Mudickal, and passers-by Anil Kumar and Sini have been admitted to the hospital.