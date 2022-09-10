Bomb hurled at empty street in Kozhikode; crater forms at site of explosion

Kozhikode: Unknown persons hurled a bomb at a deserted street in OP Mukku in Valayam police station limits.

A crater has formed at the site of the explosion. The incident is suspected to have taken place around 11 pm on Friday.

No casualties were reported. The bomb squad arrived at the spot and launched a probe.

According to police, the attackers used a steel bomb.

Valayam police recovered remnants of the steel bomb from the scene.

Police are proceeding with the investigation under the assumption that the bomb was hurled at an empty street with the intention of measuring the force of the explosion. Police are probing the possibility of more such attacks.