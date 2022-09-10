Newborn found abandoned in thicket, migrant labourer becomes saviour

Alappuzha: A newborn that was abandoned in the bushes was rescued by a migrant worker here on Friday.

Locals rushed the baby girl to a Women and Children's hospital, where she is getting better.

A migrant labourer found her at Thumboli Vikasanam West around 11 am.

The labourer combs the area twice a week for plastic and scraps. As the land is a fenced compound, it is usually deserted. Once he heard the baby crying from the thicket, he immediately informed the residents of a house nearby. Alappuzha North Police have charged a case for abandoning the child.

A woman from near the area where the baby was found had sought treatment for bleeding at the Women and Children's hospital an hour before the baby reached there.

The hospital authorities informed that the woman had reached after delivery and the placenta was removed from the hospital labour room.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the baby is hers. There is a lack of clarity in the information provided by the woman, hospital authorities said.

The woman had told her parents that she has abdominal pain and bleeding. It was her parents who took her to the hospital. The woman’s husband also stated to the police that she had complained of stomach pain.