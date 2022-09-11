Chennithala Palliyodam accident: Third body recovered

Published: September 11, 2022 12:28 PM IST
A video grab of Chennithala Palliyodam accident. Photo: Manorama News.

Alappuzha: The body of Chennithala native Rakesh, who had drowned here after the Chennithala Palliyodam snake boat capsized, was recovered on Sunday.

The body was found a kilometre away from the spot of the accident, which happened around 8.30 am on Saturday. 

Within hours of the accident, fire and rescue personnel found the body of 17-year-old, plus-two student Adithyan and 35-year-old Vineesh. Another oarsman, who also drowned, is still missing. 

Caught in strong currents, the palliyodam capsized during the ceremony before leaving for Aranmula.

Yet another boat had capsized as part of the Bepur Jalolsavam as well on Saturday, however, all the 25 oarsmen were rescued soon after the incident.

