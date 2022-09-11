Governor to decide on the controversial bills after September 17

Onmanorama staff
Published: September 11, 2022 03:50 PM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. File Photo: Rahul R Pattom/Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will take a call on the controversial Lokayukta, University Laws (Amendment) and other bills only after September 17.

The 12 bills, which were approved by the Assembly, have not reached Raj Bhavan yet, sources said.

The Governor, who went to Attappady on Sunday, will participate in different events across the State and will be back in Thiruvananthapuram only on September 17.

He is expected to seek legal advice on the controversial bills. As the government was late in sending the bill to the Governor, owing to continuous holidays, he might also take ample time to respond.

As per procedure, bills are forwarded from the Assembly to the legal department in the Secretariat, from where they are sent to the CM's office before reaching Raj Bhavan.

Once bills reach before him, the Governor will assess whether they are legal and constitutional. He also has the power to either seek explanations or send them back to the government. He can even forward them to the President via the Central government for approval.

Sources said nobody informed the Governor about the Onam celebrations or the procession held in Thiruvananthapuram. Though not a legal obligation, as per the convention, tourism minister meets the Governor in person and explains the details. 

