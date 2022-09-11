New Delhi: Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi has expressed his displeasure at the sad state of affairs plaguing the party's unit in Kerala.

He made that plain during a core committee meeting held in Kochi on September 1, sources privy to the discussion said.

Modi was then in Kerala for a slew of events including the inauguration of the second phase of the metro in Kochi.

Despite conditions being favourable for BJP's ideology to flourish in Kerala, very little has been done in that regard, Modi pointed out.

No step was taken to leverage the fact that the BJP is India's ruling party, said Modi.

Reports are submitted now and then detailing various party programs held in Kerala, but that is not leading to positive results on the ground, Modi said.

He also rapped the party's state leaders for their inaction. He urged them to find new leaders and to ensure more community partnerships.

Though he dismissed the need for a drastic overhaul of the party leadership here, Modi entrusted Prakash Javadekar to oversee operations in Kerala, sources said.

Earlier, a report prepared by the BJP had underlined the many reasons for its continued electoral debacle in Kerala. It cited the party's failure to influence the Christian vote bank as one of the primary concerns.

In the 2021 Kerala assembly election, BJP lost the lone seat it had won in the previous outing. It also saw a 2.60 per cent decline in vote share.

K Surendran, the face of BJP's state unit, lost both the seats that he contested - Manjeshwar and Konni.

Kerala is one of the three Indian states that continue to evade the BJP. The other two are West Bengal and the recently-formed Telangana.