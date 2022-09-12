Kerala Assembly to elect new Speaker today

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly will convene at 10 am on Monday to elect the new Speaker.

The meeting will be held as a continuance of last session. Although the legislative session concluded on September 1, the Cabinet did not prorogue the session.

If the Opposition decides not to field any candidate against LDF nominee A N Shamseer, the election procedure will be over in an hour.

If it fields a candidate, the election will be held by secret ballot. The session will conclude after the new Speaker addresses the Assembly.

The Speaker post fell vacant after MB Rajesh was appointed as Kerala's Minister for Local Self Government to fill in CPM State Secretary MV Govindan's shoes.