Kottayam: Mahatma Gandhi University has decided to confer D-Litt (Doctor of Letters) on well-known Malayalam writer, critic and social activist MK Sanu and linguist Prof. Scaria Zacharia.

Sanu is being honoured for his life-long contribution to critical literature in Malayalam.

Professor Scaria played a pivotal role in unearthing manuscripts about Herman Gundert from the University of Tübingen for linguistic studies.

Scientists in the field of polymer science, Prof. Yavis Grohegens and Prof. Didion Roussel would be given the honorary DSc (Doctor of Science).

University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would present the honours at a function on the campus on September 15.