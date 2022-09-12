Stray dog bites 3-year-old in Attappadi, sample test confirms rabies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2022 10:09 PM IST
A pack of dogs on the road near Parappanthara Ooru in Attappadi. File Photo

Palakkad: A dog that bit a three-year-old boy in Attappadi's Sholayur has been diagnosed with rabies.

Akash, son of Manikandan and Parvathi, was bitten by a dog on the day of Thiruvonam at Swarnapirivu tribal colony. The dog was later found dead. Testing its sample, it was confirmed that the dog was indeed infected with rabies.

Akash was playing in the backyard when the incident happened. The dog bit him on the face. There are multiple wounds near the eye.

RELATED ARTICLES

Akash was administered both serum and vaccine as the bite was a Category-3 wound.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to organise a vaccination drive to curb the stray dog menace. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said a month-long vaccination programme will be implemented from September 20.

He said the state will deal with the issue just like it did with the Covid-19 pandemic. He also said more people will be trained to catch dogs.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout