Cow dies in Kannur after showing rabies symptoms

Our Correspondent
Published: September 13, 2022 12:40 PM IST Updated: September 13, 2022 03:03 PM IST
The cow, belonging to Chala native Shijith, died after displaying aggressive behaviour from Monday morning. Photo: Manorama

Kannur: A cow showing symptoms of rabies infection died here on Tuesday.

The cow, belonging to Chala native Shijith, died after showing aggressive behaviour from Monday morning.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem, the Health Department informed.

RELATED ARTICLES

Since a preliminary examination did not reveal any dog bites on the bovine body, authorities are uncertain how the animal was infected. It is suspected that the animal contracted it from the grass or surroundings.

The number of people bitten by rabid dogs has risen drastically in Kerala this year. Almost 21 people have died of rabies infection in the state this year alone.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout