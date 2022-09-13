Cow dies in Kannur after showing rabies symptoms

Kannur: A cow showing symptoms of rabies infection died here on Tuesday.

The cow, belonging to Chala native Shijith, died after showing aggressive behaviour from Monday morning.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem, the Health Department informed.

Since a preliminary examination did not reveal any dog bites on the bovine body, authorities are uncertain how the animal was infected. It is suspected that the animal contracted it from the grass or surroundings.

The number of people bitten by rabid dogs has risen drastically in Kerala this year. Almost 21 people have died of rabies infection in the state this year alone.