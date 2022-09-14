Kerala Bank property attachment: Family driven out from home, lives on verandah

Purakkulam (Koothuparamba): Kerala Bank’s property attachment proceeding after the loanee defaulted on repayment of a loan has become controversial.

State Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan informed that he has sought a detailed report on the incident.



Despite having the grace period for a one-time settlement until tomorrow, the Kerala Bank authorities drove the family out of their house hastily on Monday, alleged P M Suhara’s family near Malabar Purakkalam Canal.

The family has been living on the verandah of the same house attached by the bank for the past two days.

Suhara had availed a loan of Rs 10 lakh in 2011- 2012 to build a house, from the Kannur Thekkibazar branch of the State Cooperative Bank (Currently Kerala Bank).

Owing to the default in repayment, the Bank authorities attached the house on Monday evening.

The pending dues have accumulated to Rs 19 lakhs. Suhara said, she decided to take shelter on the verandah of the same house as she was clueless about where to go.

“We are to leave the house where the memories of my eldest daughter Mubasheera remain. We are yet to get over the untimely death of Mubasheera.

The attachment proceedings were completed after bringing out the 80-year-old Nabeesu, my mother-in-law, and my little daughter Maswini.

We had repaid Rs 4.5 lakh. As there was a mismatch in the repaid amount, we sought clarification from the bank. As nothing was informed thereafter, we stopped repayment,” Suhara said.

Suhara’s husband T Musthafa is a fruit vendor. The couple has 4 children including Muhas and Museena.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Bank authorities said that the bank went forward with the attachment proceedings as the repayment has not been done for 9 years.

The Bank also informed that the family was priorly intimated on the attachment proceedings in writing.

Minister seeks report

State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan sought a report on the Kerala Bank’s attachment proceedings.

Vasavan said the Government is against property attachment proceedings.

Action would be taken if there is a lapse on the bank’s side, he added.

He also pointed out that if the property mortgaged is below 5 cents, an alternative arrangement should be made before the attachment of the property.