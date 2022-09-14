KPCC president election on Thursday; K Sudhakaran may continue in the post

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party in Kerala is all set to convene a general body meeting to elect office bearers including the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, on Thursday. The present consensus is that K Sudhakaran would continue in the position without a contest. However, the announcement of Sudhakaran being re-elected as president of KPCC may not be made. Instead, a resolution to entrust the AICC president Sonia Gandhi to decide on the new KPCC president would be passed.



The agenda for Thursday's meeting includes the election of KPCC office bearers, executive committee members, AICC members and the state election committee, besides the election of the KPCC president. However, it is unlikely that discussions or suggestions on these would be raised during the meeting. The AICC president might be authorised to decide on these too.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has directed to reach Rajeev Gandhi Auditorium in Indira Bhavan at 11 am. The KPCC general body members have the right to vote in these elections. The State leadership is of the opinion that the proceedings as part of the organisation election can be officially completed and there is no need for a contest.

The list of the KPCC general body has not been officially released yet. Instead, the general body members have been directly informed to join the general body meeting.

As the Bharat Jodo Yathra led by MP Rahul Gandhi completes a week, it is a break day for the march on Thursday. Considering this, the meeting was decided to be held and the information on the same sent out in a hurried manner on Tuesday.

77 new faces in KPCC

The Congress High Command has approved the list of 310 KPCC members, which includes 77 new faces.

Besides the 285 members representing blocks, key leaders have also been included to form the 310-member committee.