Thiruvananthapuram: A youth was killed in an accident after a stray dog jumped in front of his bike here.

NS Ajin, 25, from Kunnathukal in Thiruvanthapuram had met with an accident last Friday. He was undergoing treatment after suffering severe head injury.

In yet another incident, a youth was injured in Kolathara Chungam, Kozhikode after a stray dog attacked his bike. He sustained injuries on his limbs after the accident at around 7.30am.

He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chungam.