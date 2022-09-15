Brave Kerala forest watcher succumbs to injuries from wild elephant attack

A young forest watcher, who was a heroic presence in several missions to resolve human-animal conflict cases in Kerala, succumbed to injuries sustained from a wild elephant attack.

TK Hussain (32) of Mukkom in Kozhikode, had been battling for his life for the last ten days at a hospital in Thrissur. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Ernakulam on Thursday.

The state government has announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for Hussain's family. The first installment of Rs 5 lakh will be handed over by Forest Minister AK Saseendran on Friday.

Hussain was attacked by a wild elephant at Palapilly in Thrissur on September 4. As a member of the rapid response team he had reached there to send wild elephants away from a settlement.

During the mission, the animal charged at a group of people and Hussain intervened to distract the animal but he was attacked.

Hussain was regarded as a courageous watcher who was also an expert snake-catcher. In the last seven years, he was involved in various missions to resolve human-animal conflicts mostly in the districts of Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur and Wayanad.