Advocate ends life in husband's house

Kollam: An advocate was found hanging from the ceiling of the bedroom of her husband's house in Chadayamangalam on Friday. Aiswarya Unnithan, 26, daughter of Aravindakshan and Sheela of Mangalathu house at Thudayannur at Ittiva in Chadayamangalam ended life at her husband's house.

Aiswarya's relatives alleged that she committed suicide after being unable to bear the torture received at the husband's house.

She married Kannan Nair of Sreemoolam Vilas at Medayil in Chadayamangalam three years ago.

Earlier, both of them lived separately for some time after Aiswarya was allegedly physically tortured by her husband. Later, they were sent for counselling.

The police have begun investigation into the unnatural death of the advocate on the basis of the complaint filed by her brother Atul Unnithan.

The body was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.