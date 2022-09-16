2 killed after iron sheets fall off moving lorry in Thrissur

Thrissur: Two people died after iron sheets fell off of a moving lorry in Thrissur on Friday.

The deceased are Muhammadali Haji (70) and Shaji (40), both natives of Akalad.

As per reports, the entire load of galvanized aluminium sheets, which are used to build cargo boxes, fell onto the road.

The incident happened around 7 am. Shaji was right behind the lorry on his scooter, and Muhammadali was waiting for a bus on the same route after offering morning prayers when the bundle came undone and fell on them, killing both instantly. Shaji's scooter was also damaged.

Though locals and police pulled them out from under the sheets and rushed them to the hospital, they were declared brought dead.

The lorry was en route to Ernakulam from Kozhikode. Based on a preliminary investigation, the sheets were being transported without adopting adequate safety measures. The lorry driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.