Two dead trying to cross railway track in Kollam

Kollam: Two people died after they were knocked down by a train whilst trying to cross the railway tracks at Avaneeswaram station here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kunnicode-native Sajina and Rahimkutty, a member of the Vilakkudy panchayat.

Sajina was hit by the train whilst trying to climb to the platform from the tracks. Rahimkutty, who tried to save Sajina, was also knocked down by the train.

Sajina got trapped between the train and the platform. Rahimkutty's leg was severely injured trying to rescue Sajina.

Though he was rushed to the hospital and his leg amputated, he could not be saved.

The foot-overbridge that connected the two platforms at Avaneeswaram railway station was closed down for maintenance.

This is what forced Sajina and Rahimkutty to cross the tracks, eyewitnesses said.