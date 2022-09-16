Mandatory registration for pet dogs in Kerala soon: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Commenting on the seemingly ceaseless stray dog attacks in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan exhorted the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

He was referring to the growing reports that locals are killing stray dogs in their areas concerned by the stray dog menace.

"Such actions are unacceptable. The problem cannot be solved by killing stray dogs," Vijayan said.

He said it is the increasing number of heaps of garbage found on city streets that is responsible for the swell in the number of stray dogs.

He urged the public to avoid throwing meat waste in public places. "It is strictly prohibited," Vijayan said.

However, many read the chief minister's statement as an attempt to offload a problem for a less severe one. In this case, the stray dog menace for waste management.

Vijayan also mentioned that measures, including mandatory registration for keeping pets, will be enforced soon.



Registration will hereon require that one vaccinate their pets as well.

Registered dogs must also be fitted with a metal token. They must also be not allowed to loiter on the streets, at least for the time being.

So far, 21 deaths on account of rabies have been reported in the state. An expert committee has been formed to investigate the deaths.

On the efficacy of the vaccines used in rabies cases, Vijayan said that it rests with the Centre to determine its quality.

(To be updated)