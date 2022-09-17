'Glad he has come out in the open,' Kerala Governor lashes out at CM

Kochi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement during a press meet here on Saturday.

The press meet touched on Governor’s adamant stands on various matters, including the University appointment row.

"I welcome his statement. Because, now, at least, he is not trying to play the game from behind the curtain," he said. The Governor said, he is happy that the CM has come out openly and responded. He alleged that the Government “is trying to denigrate and demean the office of the Governor”.

The Governor was reacting to the CM’s statements against him during the press meet at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The Chief Minister had urged the Governor to keep the decorum of the position he holds. Reacting to Khan's allegations, he asked, "Is this what is meant by the position of a Governor?" He was responding to a query on Khan's statement that he will not allow the University Laws Amendment Bill recently passed by the state Assembly, alleging it seeks to legalise illegalities and pave the way for appointment of "unqualified relatives" of staff of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

Khan’s response indicates that he might toughen his stand against the State Government and the CM.

The Governor has stated that once he reaches Thiruvananthapuram he will release evidence to substantiate his criticism of the Government. He said he will also release the CM’s letter stating that there would not be any political intervention in the matters including University appointments.

Khan repeated that there was a conspiracy behind the attack against him in Kannur.

“Three years ago, an attempt was made on my life at Kannur. Kannur VC was involved in the conspiracy. I have evidence for it. I have complained several times about it. I have also complained in writing. No action was taken. The Police were not ready to register a case as a cognizable offence. Who prevented the Police from registering a case? Who held the Home department?,” the Governor asked.

Khan alleged that the CM does not respond to many matters. “I write, he does not reply. I call him, but he does not call back,” he said.

The Governor reiterated that those who are not eligible would not be allowed to be appointed to the Universities.

“Universities belong to the the people; not of those who come to power for a short term,” the Governor reminded.

“Have they ever been concerned about students being killed in the colleges? It is not the students who are problematic, but those who use them for their own means,” the Governor said.

“The autonomy of the Universities will be protected. As long as I am the Chancellor, I will not allow anything to impede it. The University amendment bill has legal issues. I have examined that bill. I have not been able to examine the Lok Ayukta amendment bill. However, I have noticed the Assembly proceedings and the media reportage on the same. I will study the bill further”, the Governor said.