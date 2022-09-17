Youth killed as KSRTC bus violates one-way system, hits bike

Kottayam: In a tragic incident, a speeding KSRTC bus, which entered the TB Road by breaching the one-way traffic system in the town, crashed into a bike killing a youngste on the spot and injuring another. The incident happened around 2.30 am on Thursday.

The deceased is 20-year-old Abhishek, son of Puthanparambil Pradeep and Suma, of Morkulangara in Changanassery.

Aromal, who was with Abhishek on the bike, is admitted in Kottayam Medical College Hospital with injuries. Aromal is the son of KP Vijayan, of Kollamparambil house in Karapuzha.

The police have taken the KSRTC bus driver into custody.

From the KSRTC bus station, the bus entered the wrong lane, the one-way road towards Baker Junction.

It hit the youngsters' bike as it entered TB Road from Pulimoodu Junction. Aromal and Abhishek were in town to have food from a wayside eatery.

Abhishek's cremation was held at the SNDP-run crematorium at Anandashramam in Morkulangara on Friday.