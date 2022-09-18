CM instructed not to file a case in assassination attempt against me, will release evidence: Guv

Aluva: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan repeated his allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government on Sunday. “Don't the people in power not know that a case should be filed in case of an attack against the governor, even if there is no complaint,” he asked.

It was because of the instructions of the chief minister that the police did not file a case in the attack on him during the Kannur Historical Congress. He said he would release video evidence and letters against the Chief Minister tomorrow.

The Governor said that the chief minister has sought many favours from him. But he said he would not release them.

Recently, the Governor alleged that the Chief Minister was playing every game to intimidate and put pressure on him.

The governor accused that there was a conspiracy behind the assassination attempt against him during the historical congress in Kannur three years ago and hinted that those in power in Kerala were also a part of it.

“I am happy that the Chief Minister, who used to conspire behind proxies, has now come out in the open hiding. The Governor also said that the Chief Minister is not responding to the letters he has been writing for 3 years asking him to perform his constitutional duties.