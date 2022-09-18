Illegal arch collapses during demolition; mother, daughter seriously injured

Neyyatinkara (Thiruvananthapuram): A huge arch erected illegally across a busy road stretch collapsed during its demolition, critically injuring a mother and daughter travelling on a scooter.



Though the mishap at Olathanni here occurred on last Sunday, the police registered a case in the incident and that for the illegal construction only on September 17, Saturday.

The injured were identified as Lekha (44), a nurse at Pozhiyoor Family Health Centre, and her daughter Anusha, a class 10 student at Viswabharati School. The former is the wife of Biju, a resident of B.P. Nivas, Poozhikunnu.

Lekha suffered deep cuts on her lips and chin, besides a fracture in her skull. Her teeth got displaced, and her lungs affected in the mishap. Anusha has injuries, mainly on her nose. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital.

The demolition of the massive arch without stopping the traffic along the busy stretch caused the mishap. The CCTV footage collected from the site clearly showed the passing of many vehicles even while the demolition was on.

Lekha’s relatives alleged that though they brought the incident to the notice of the cops on last Sunday itself, they didn’t register any case.

And the police finally acted after the media started highlighting the incident. They booked cases against the person who rented out the arch and the office bearers of Navakerala Arts and Sports Club. The arch was erected illegally as part of the Onam celebrations organized by the Club.