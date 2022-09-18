Guv Khan calls presser, likely to release evidence against Kerala CM

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has taken an unusual step by announcing a press conference at 11.45 am on Monday in the Raj Bhavan, where he has claimed to provide evidence against the chief minister.

The announcement comes amid intensifying friction between Governor Khan and the state government.

It is to be seen if the governor will release the evidence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's alleged instructions to the police to not file a case in an attack on him at the Indian History Congress in Kannur three years ago.

The Governor has claimed to possess video evidence to prove that someone prevented the police from interfering when historian Irfan Habib allegedly attempted to assault him on the stage.

He also claimed that the chief minister sought favours from me. He, however, said the details of that will not be shared with the public.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary MV Govindan taunted the Governor by saying he shouldn't try to scare the government with silly tricks.

"If the Governor has evidence against the Chief Minister, let him release it. But why did he not file a complaint when the protest happened in Kannur University," asked Govindan.

Governor Khan accused the CPM of showing intolerance toward opposing voices. He said Saji Cherian lost his ministership for publicly saying anti-constitutional things usually talked during party classes. He added that former minister KT Jaleel's controversial Azad Kashmir reference had a Pakistani tone to it.

"I'm going to talk about what he has written to me assuring that there will be no interference in the functioning of the university. Now they are trying to take control of the university," said the Governor earlier on the day.