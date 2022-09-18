SilverLine not discussed during Pinarayi-Bommai meet

Bengaluru: The Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine project was not discussed during the meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai in Bengaluru on Sunday.

It is learnt that Kerala did not raise the issue of extending the SilverLine to Mangaluru because the technical information was not fully transferred.

At the same time, the Malappuram-Mysuru highway was agreed upon during the discussion. Bommai said the meeting held in Bengaluru was effective.

The meeting was held at the Karnataka CM's official residence 'Krishna' at 9.30 am.

Kerala and Karnataka will jointly request the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to implement the alignments from Tholpetti to Purakattiri and from Sultan Bathery to Malappuram in the Mysuru-Malappuram Economic Corridor project, which is being prepared by the national agency as an alternative route due to the night-time restrictions on NH 766.

Bommai said his government would examine the proposed Kanhangad-Panathur-Kaniyoor railway line project, which will connect North Kerala and South Karnataka at the shortest distance, and would seriously consider providing the necessary financial assistance.

Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure Minister V Somanna, Kerala Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy, Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Kerala Local Self-Government Department Additional Chief Secretary Sharada Muralidharan, National Highways Authority officials, and senior officials of the Karnataka government, among others were present at the meeting.