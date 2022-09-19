Don’t interfere in govt’s day-to-day affairs, CPM tells party leaders

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM, which leads the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, has issued strict directives to its leaders not to meddle in administrative matters. A set of guidelines submitted by the state committee of the party to the government says that some leaders were regularly visiting the Secretariat in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which is the administrative headquarters of the government.

The guidelines, which are a part of a document prepared by the state committee after taking stock of the first one year of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, stress that such tendencies of party leaders should be curbed at the earliest. According to the state committee, it decided to impose a ban on visits of leaders to the Secretariat based on the principle that the party should not interfere in the day-to-day administration of the state.

The state committee also says that it had earlier pointed out that a few party comrades were eager to become power centres. However, recently, the number of such leaders has increased. In order to check such activities, which are on the rise, necessary steps should be taken at the earliest by all party segments, says the state committee.

“The party should intervene when the government deviates from the right track. But, the party shouldn’t interfere in administrative matters. Care has to be taken to avoid the criticism of ‘cell rule,’” say the guidelines.

Ministers, staff cautioned



At the same time, the party cautions ministers and their staff not to raise unnecessary objections when people approach them to solve various issues. “It the responsibility of ministers to clear the problems faced by people,” say the guidelines.



The state committee warns ministers and party leaders assigned to work for the government that the party would take strict action if they commit lapses. “Functioning of party leaders in government has to be under the scanner. When corrections are needed, the party should be able to influence the government to implement them,” says the document.

The CPM report also mentions that allegations of corruption are being raised against local bodies ruled by the party and such issues have to be solved at the local level itself.

CITU ticked off



In yet another observation, the CPM report says that certain sections of the party are blocking the developmental projects of the government. “Utilizing party machinery, these sections are raising objections to development in order to protect their own vested interests,” says the state committee, indirectly taking a dig at CITU, the trade union wing of the CPM.

