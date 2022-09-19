Guv Khan anti-Communist propagandist whose allegiance lies with RSS: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kannur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday responded sharply to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's barrage of allegations against the state government.

Speaking at a party programme here, Pinarayi called Governor Khan an RSS loyalist and an anti-Communist propagandist, while urging him to respect the dignity of his position and not stoop to the level of Opposition politicians who target the Left front.

Hours after Khan launched an attack on the LDF government at a press conference at the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister accused the former of showing submissiveness towards RSS and told him to understand the history of the Communist movement in Kerala.

“Khan, the anti-Communist propagandist of the day, should understand that the Communists were subjected to suppression before it came to power in the state through the ballot in 1957,” Vijayan said at a party programme.

Vijayan said the post of the Governor is a Constitutional responsibility, not a position from which one expresses personal opinions.

The Governor, speaking to the media earlier in the day, alleged that the Communist ideology of the ruling Left front was brought here from outside the country and that it permits the use of force to silence dissent.

Hitting back, Vijayan alleged that the RSS ideology was based on fascism prevailing in Italy and the views of Adolf Hitler against communism, Christianity and Islam.

He further alleged that the RSS went there to study these ideologies and brought them here.

“Today, the Governor despises foreign ideas. Tomorrow, he will be asked to despise democracy,” said Pinarayi.

(With PTI inputs)