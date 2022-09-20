KSRTC employees assault man amid fracas over daughter's concession card

Thiruvananthapuram: A shocking incident on the high-handedness of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff has been reported from the Kattakada depot of the public transporter. A couple of employees rounded up and assaulted a man here for demanding fare concession card for his daughter.

Preman, a Kattakada native, was attacked in front of his daughter who is a second-year degree student.

On Tuesday morning, Preman, his daughter and her friend arrived at the KSRTC depot. A quarrel ensued soon after a KSRTC employee insisted on course certificate for issuing the concession card, while Preman and his daughter replied they had handed over the same earlier.

Frustrated Preman asked why they were making life miserable for the public. He even remarked that KSRTC was in the 'current state' due to such attitude.

Provoked by the remark the KSRTC employee and a security personnel dragged him into the adjoining room and assaulted him.

Preman has been admitted to the Government Hospital at Kattakada. He is an employee of a local panchayat.

The KSRTC issues monthly passes at concessional rates to passengers, including students, who travel between two destinations on a daily basis.

Minister seeks report

Responding to the incident, Transport Minister Antony Raju said that he has sought a report on the matter.

"A preliminary report on the incident at Kattakada bus depot will be submitted today. Action will be taken against those responsible without any delay. Such incidents affect the goodwill of KSRTC," the Minister said.

The Minister added that students had to submit course certificates for concession only the first time.