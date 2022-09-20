3 kg ganja smuggled into Kannur prison in pickup

Kannur: Three kilograms of ganja (marijuana) was reportedly smuggled into the Kannur Central Jail in a pickup. The drug mafia was successful in unloading the stuff deep inside the jail premises, thus exposing the security loopholes and the sway of the politically connected prisoners who ordered for narcotics.

The jail authorities were misled by the drug carriers by saying that the load in the vehicle was the remaining stock of vegetables which were not been delivered a day earlier.

The incident occurred on Friday.

The jail officials on duty who suspected something amiss over the unusual supply of vegetables made a surprise check and unearthed ganja from inside the vegetable stock. But the matter was hushed up and no case was registered by the jail authorities.

Some jail inmates owing allegiance to the CPM and the goons jailed under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act were alleged to have been involved in this crime. They are virtually controlling the cells and the jail officials seem to be playing mute witnesses to their machinations.

Shockingly, the jail officials have not inspected the cells for more than two months, ostensibly due to the political clout enjoyed by a section of the jail inmates. In one of the inspections carried out earlier, some pro-CPM jail inmates allegedly abused the higher jail officials and threatened them with dire consequences.

The use of mobile phones and drugs among inmates is rampant in the jail these days. Smartphones are charged by these inmates by using the TVs installed at the jail.

Mosquito nets are used by the inmates for all their clandestine operations.