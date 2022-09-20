Security guard targeted by DYFI activists vows to pursue case

Kozhikode: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its feeder organisations have sharpened its attack on the Kozhikode district police for taking action against a few activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) who brutally attacked a security guard at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital recently. Meanwhile, the man who was at receiving end of their fury has vowed to pursue the case until the assailants are punished.

The injured security guard, Dineshan, said that there was no question of withdrawing the case.

"If needed, the case would be fought till the Supreme Court," he averred.

"Last time, the same group attacked another security personnel, but the case was withdrawn under pressure. The same tactics were employed this time too though indirectly. Attempts were made through the hospital authorities to withdraw the case. I am determined to pursue the case so that the accused could be brought before the law.

"I had undergone a surgery in the backbone earlier. I told them not to beat me. But they did not hear my plea. They kicked me on my chest. My rib was fractured. Even CPM workers from my native place, who came to see me, condemned the attack."

"I have wife and two daughters on my side. But they are so helpless that they can only cry along with me," added Dineshan, who is a resident of Narikunni.

Advocate threatened

Meanwhile, Dineshan's lawyer Babila Ummer alleged that she was threatened by a group of DYFI workers, who accompanied the accused, at the court room.

She was allegedly threatened by the DYFI workers twice.

The Judicial Magistrate Court will hear her private complaint on Tuesday.

CPM reaction baffles police

The targeting of the cops by the CPM following the arrest of the accused has baffled many in the Kerala Police. It could be a ploy to prevent the force from taking further action against its men involved in the incident.

What angered the CPM was that the police searched the house of the wanted DYFI leader, who is the son of a local CPM leader, and the houses of his relatives.

A section in the State police is peeved with the CPM reaction. The police did not actually do anything to discredit or upset any CPM or DYFI leaders in connection with the case.

In fact, the police had initially tried everything at its disposal to delay the arrest of the accused. The police investigation went on at a slow pace in the beginning. The police claimed that the accused were at large.

The police began actively pursuing the case after the magistrate court took up the private complaint filed by Dineshan on September 5 and thereafter denied bail to the accused DYFI workers.

The five accused surrendered before the court on the night of September 5, but two comrades are yet to be caught.