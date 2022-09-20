Solar sexual assault case: CBI questions BJP leader Abdullakutty

Our Correspondent
Published: September 20, 2022 07:31 PM IST
AP Abdullakutty

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday interrogated A P Abdullakutty, the national vice-president of the BJP, in connection with the case filed over the alleged sexual abuse of an accused in the Solar scam.

The questioning took place at the CBI’s office in Thiruvananthapuram from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.

This was Abdullakutty’s first interrogation related to the case and the BJP leader evaded the media when he left the CBI office.

The CBI had registered six first information reports (FIRs) related to the case and the persons named as accused are former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy; general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee K C Venugopal; Congress legislator from Kerala A P Anil Kumar; Members of Parliament Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash and Abdullakutty.

The CBI had earlier quizzed Venugopal in Delhi in August.

