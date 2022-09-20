Advocate Aiswarya's suicide: Husband Kannan Nair arrested

Kollam: The Chadayamangalam police arrested Kannan Nair, 28, in connection with the suicide of his wife and advocate Aiswarya Unnithan.

He was arrested on the basis of the contents in Aiswarya's suicide note and diary seized by the police.

Kannan has been slapped with charges such as abetment of suicide and for indulging in acts of domestic violence. The court later remanded him in judicial custody.

Aiswarya's suicide note was a virtual chargesheet against Kannan Nair. Her relatives also alleged that she committed suicide after being unable to bear the continuous torture received at the hands of her husband.

"At least owing to my death, let him learn the value of love. Kannan is responsible for my death. He subjected me to that much of cruelty. He harassed me mentally. He is the cruellest person I have ever seen. He doesn't love anyone. He is bothered only about his happiness. He destroyed my mental peace, happiness and my life itself," she wrote in the death note.

Aiswarya, 26, was found hanging from the ceiling of the bedroom at her husband's house "Sreemoolam" near the Government Upper Primary School at Chadayamangalm on September 15.

Aiswarya, daughter of advocate Aravindakshan and Sheela of "Mangalathu" house at Thudayannur at Ittiva, was practising as an advocate at the Kadakkal court after her LLM course.

She married Kannan three years ago after coming into contact on social media.

Earlier, both of them lived separately for six months after after he allegedly subjected Aiswarya to continuous physical torture. Later, they were sent for counselling and the issue was patched-up.

Her brother Athul Unnithan said that such a truce was short-lived. They were all under the hope that after the birth of daughter Janaki, Kannan Nair would change his behaviour. But when Athul and other relatives of Aiswarya went for Janaki's birthday party, he behaved rudely. He did not allow Athul to take pictures of Janaki.

Kannan, who did not complete LLB degree, was looking after the timber mill owned by his father Jayakumar. The mill is at Sreerangathu locality of Chadayamangalam.

