Young woman found charred to death in Kollam

Kollam: A charred body of a young woman was found in an abandoned area by the side of the road at Perayam on Friday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Santa alia Surya (24), daughter of Padappakkara native Maryson and late Marykutty.



A pedestrian alerted the police after finding the body near Arattuchira James Foundation road at Pottimukku around 12 pm on Friday. Santa's face and hands suffered severe burns. An empty bottle of thinner, a matchbox and a bag were found near the body.

Though the body was found under mysterious circumstances, police assume that the woman died by suicide. CCTV visuals of the nearby shops revealed that the woman purchased thinner from a shop around 11.30 in the morning. Hence, it is suspected that she set her self ablaze in an abandoned area near the road.

Santa who completed general nursing had enrolled in post BSC nursing course. Her body has been taken to Govt. Medical College Hospital in Parippally for autopsy and further procedures. Kundara police have launched an investigation into the death.