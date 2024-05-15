Pantheerankavu Case: Cop suspended for delay in probe

Kozhikode: Circle Inspector (CI) AS Sarin has been suspended from service. The suspension follows a report by Feroke Assistant Commissioner Saju K. Abraham highlighting significant delays in the investigation. The woman's family had earlier accused the Pantheerankavu policy of favouring the accused, Rahul. They filed a complaint on Sunday. Despite registering a case, the police reportedly issued a notice to Rahul and released him. Only after facing serious allegations did the police add charges, including attempted murder.

The Human Rights Commission, upon receiving a complaint about the initial hesitation to register a case, took suo motu action. Officers, including Sarin, were removed from the investigation. Currently, ACP Saju K. Abraham leads the special investigation team.

The woman, a native of Ernakulam's Paravur, faced brutal torture from her husband, Rahul, shortly after their marriage on May 5. The domestic violence came to light when her family paid a visit to Rahul's residence on Sunday and noticed bruises on her body. She revealed that Rahul attacked her and even attempted to strangle her with a mobile charging cable.