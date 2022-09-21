CCTV visuals of DYFI attack on hospital security guard likely lost

Kozhikode: The crucial evidence in the recent brutal attack on a security guard at the Kozhikode Medical College is likely lost though the police may make a bid to retrieve it with the assistance of digital experts. The CCTV visuals of the hospital premises during the day of the crime have been reportedly lost from the hard disk.

A few activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) are accused in the case and as reported earlier there have been concerted efforts at the political level to scuttle the probe.

The medical college superintendent has informed the police that the visuals of only 12 days are retained on the hard disk and after that, the old footage would be erased as the new visuals overwrite the old ones.

The police will report the matter to the Kunnamangalam magistrate court. Now what the police can do is seize the hard disk, send it for forensic examination and try to recover the visuals.

The Circle Inspector had on September 16 submitted a request to the medical college superintendent, seeking the hard disk, which contains the CCTV images from 8.30 am to 10.30 am on August 31 when the incident happened.

The security personnel had raised a complaint over the delay in seizing the hard disk by the police.

The police had earlier copied the visuals of the attack. But it may not be admissible as primary evidence in court. Therefore, it was essential to seize the hard disk as evidence.

Meanwhile, the magistrate has extended the remand period of the accused who were arrested over the incident. The hearing on the accused's bail plea was completed on Tuesday.

The Sessions court will pronounce the verdict on their bail pleas on September 23.