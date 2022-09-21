Kerala CM dubs Governor Khan a tool of RSS

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called Governor Arif Mohammed Khan a tool in the hands of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and accused him of insulting the Constitution of India that he is bound to protect.

Addressing the media against the backdrop of Governor Khan's controversial presser held at the Raj Bhavan recently, CM Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the 'constitutional head of the state'.

Vijayan blamed the Governor for hailing the RSS while "various commissions and Supreme Court rulings have said that a Governor must be a detached figure and should not be an agent of the Centre". "What he said was a political statement," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

He alleged that Governor Khan's dislike for renowned historian Irfan Habib and Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran -- in connection with the alleged assault during the Indian History Congress three years ago -- were typical of the RSS.

"There is nothing new in the RSS attacking historians. But how can a person holding the state's governor post become a tool of the RSS? Irfan Habib and Gopinath Ravindran are on the hated list of the RSS because they present historical facts while the Sangh Parivar is attempting to saffronise textbooks, rewrite modern history and twist facts," said Vijayan.

Pinarayi hit out at Khan for his refusal to sign contentious bills despite several of those clearing judicial review. "We heard him say he wouldn't even read the bills that were sent to him for signing. He has to explain if such an act is respect to the constitution or an insult," said Pinarayi.