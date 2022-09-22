UP couple in Kerala booked for torturing teen maid from Bihar

Kozhikode: A 13-year-old housemaid was allegedly thrashed and tortured by a doctor and his wife here in Kerala. The incident happened at the flat of Uttar Pradesh natives at Pantheerankavu town near Kozhikode city.

The police have booked Dr Mirsa Muhammed Khan and his wife Ruhana after the teen girl, who is from Bihar, told the cops that the couple used to thrash her using belts and burn her with a hot pan.

Khan, a doctor working at a private hospital here, and his wife are natives of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The teen was employed as a domestic helper in the flat for the last four months.

The neighbours called Childline India Foundation and informed them about the torture. The authorities came to the flat, examined the child's health condition, and shifted her to a shelter home at Vellimadukunnu.