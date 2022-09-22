PFI Hartal: University exams postponed, no change in PSC schedule

KSRTC has announced that it will operate all services on Friday when the Popular Front of India has called for a state-wide hartal.

Biju Prabhakar, CMD, KSRTC has directed all units to continue the daily services and ensure the availability of buses to hospitals, airports, and railway stations if necessary.

The unit heads have been directed to seek police help and even make formal requests for protection if needed. The PFI has informed that it will observe a 12-hour hartal beginning 6 am on Friday protesting the nationwide crackdown on its offices by the NIA and other agencies.

Uni exams update

Kerala University, MG University, and Kannur University have postponed all exams that were scheduled to be held on Friday in the wake of the hartal.

Kerala University has also postponed Friday's B.Ed spot allotment to September 25.

No change in PSC exams

Meanwhile, the Kerala Public Services Commission has informed that its exams and service verification will go ahead as scheduled on Friday.