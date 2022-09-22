AKG Centre attack: Congress dismisses Crime Branch findings

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress said it will not accept the Crime Branch's finding and the arrest of the Youth Congress constituency president in the AKG Centre attack case.

Party leaders were unanimous in attacking the police action. "Congress has not undertaken nor will pelt stones at AKG Centre," said leader and Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan.

"This was an attempt to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra," alleged Alappuzha DCC president M Liju. He added that Kerala has a feudal regime that implements the agenda of the Sangh Parivar. He said the latest action was part of that.

"The police are trying to implement the agenda of the CPM to make a Congressman a suspect somehow. Attempts were made to implicate many leaders of the Youth Congress. If they indeed were Youth Congressmen, why did they wait for so long? There is no doubt that the cause of this unrest is the support of lakhs of people for Rahul Gandhi's march. We will respond when the police release more information,'' said Shafi Parambil, MLA.

Youth Congress leader K S Sabrinathan said the organisation would cooperate with the police investigation. "Youth Congress members, including Jithin, were being investigated for a long time. Police have recorded their statement. I just came to know the news that he was taken into custody. Youth Congress will not run away, and we will cooperate with the investigation," said Sabarinathan.

Exposed false propaganda: MV Govindan

CPM State Secretary MV Govindan said the arrest of the accused has exposed the opposition's false propaganda. "The opposition had claimed that the accused were CPM members," he said.



He said he does not believe that one person could have carried out the attack, and hoped the police would find those behind the act.