Notorious burglar Auto Suhail arrested, owns up to several crimes

Thrissur: Notorious burglar 'Auto' Suhail, 44, has been arrested by the Thrissur City Police.

He has reportedly confessed to committing many crimes during his interrogation soon after he was nabbed in connection with the burglary at St Sebastian’s School at Chittattukara on the night of August 28.



Suhail, who has been living a luxurious life by selling the stolen articles, was arrested from Ponnani in Malappuram district the other day. He has been produced before the Court and remanded to custody.

Shameer (32), another accused in the case, is in jail. He is a native of Kozhinjambara in Palakkad district.

Police said Suhail broke the lock of the main gate of the St Sebastian’s School before entering the staff room.

Mobile phones, a bank passbook and a Wi-Fi connection switch that were kept inside an almirah in the office room and the money in the drawer of the table were all stolen.

A case was registered by the Pavaratty Police and the subsequent probe led to Suhail's arrest.

From the CCTV visuals police found the bike used by the burglar. It was also confirmed that the same bike was used for a similar crime in Kozhinjambara.

On arresting and interrogating Shameer in this case, it was revealed that his friend Suhail did the burglary at Chittattukara.

Shameer was named accused in the case for knowingly offering the stolen bike for the crime and helping sell the stolen mobile phones.

History-sheeter

Auto Suhail, who hails from Vadanappilly in Thrissur district, is an accused in several cases registered at different police stations.

He is adept at breaking the locks of schools and post offices at night.

Hundreds of burglary cases have been registered against him at Anthikkad, Chittoor, Kozhinjambara, Kollangode, Vadanappilly, Peramangalam, Malappuram, Valappad, Kattoor and Kuttippuram police stations.

Significant leads

Suhail has confessed to other crimes including theft of Rs 25,000 from Mullassery Petrol pump at Pavaratty in 2021 December; breaking into a closed house at Arangupallam in Chittoor, Palakkad district; stealing laptops from Kannanur School at Kuzhalmannam; lifting a motorcycle from Kandashamkadavu at Anthikkad; and theft at Amshakkachery Post Office in Malappuram.

During interrogation Suhail also claimed he had also committed one burglary as part of a 'quotation' by a man to wreck his wife’s business, he revealed.

The personnel of the Pavaratty Police Station and Thrissur City Police were part of the team which nabbed Suhail. They included Station House Officer (SHO) M K Ramesh and Sub-Inspectors P M Ratheesh and C S Nelson of the Pavaratty Police Station; Civil Police Officers (CPOs) Aneesh V Nath, V P Sumesh and T S Suveesh; Thrissur City Shadow Police Sub-Inspectors N G Suvathrakumar, P M Rafi, P Ragesh and K Gopalakrishnan; and Senior CPOs T V Jeevan, P K Palanisamy, M S Ligesh and K B Vipin Das.